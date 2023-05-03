Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Integer worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Integer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 903,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Integer by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Integer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

