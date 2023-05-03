Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

