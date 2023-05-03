LPL Financial LLC Has $67.01 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 160.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751,851 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $67,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 385,489 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 213,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 83,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

