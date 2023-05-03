LPL Financial LLC Has $70.27 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 31.25% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $70,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,980,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

