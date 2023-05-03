LPL Financial LLC Acquires 120,155 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $70,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $121.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.