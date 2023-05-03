LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,023 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $63,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 468.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $447.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

