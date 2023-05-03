LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Blackstone worth $63,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares valued at $1,738,001,650. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

