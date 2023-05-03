LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $68,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE:USB opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

