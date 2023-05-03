LPL Financial LLC Buys 203,563 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,961,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,563 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $66,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 106,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 621,387 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.