LPL Financial LLC Acquires 85,316 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,316 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $60,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

