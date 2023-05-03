LPL Financial LLC Purchases 48,595 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $67,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

