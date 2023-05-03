LPL Financial LLC Has $63.98 Million Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $63,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

