Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Photronics worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

