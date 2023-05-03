J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

