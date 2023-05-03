1,200 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.1% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

