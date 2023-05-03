Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 286,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.