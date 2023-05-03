Parallel Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,390.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

AXON opened at $220.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.83 and its 200 day moving average is $190.60. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,290 shares of company stock valued at $22,547,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.