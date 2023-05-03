Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AAP opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

