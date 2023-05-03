Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Holdings Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Novanta worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Novanta by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average is $150.14. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.