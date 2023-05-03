Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of CMC opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

