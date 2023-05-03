Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 51 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,053.96 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,077.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,678.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,575.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

