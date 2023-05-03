Westpac Banking Corp Takes $408,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.85 and a 200-day moving average of $218.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -181.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.99 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

