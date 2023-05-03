Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 114,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

