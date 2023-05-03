Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 614 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Securities raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

