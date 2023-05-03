Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 128 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

