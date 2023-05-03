Westpac Banking Corp Sells 30,975 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,975 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,532,000 after buying an additional 777,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after buying an additional 707,908 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

