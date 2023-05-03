Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 362,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FMAT opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $465.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.