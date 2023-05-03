Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.75 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

