Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 69.1% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 397,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,865,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,780 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $205.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

