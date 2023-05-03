Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.