Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.44. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

