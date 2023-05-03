Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 9,163 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

