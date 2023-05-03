Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,158.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE VMC opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

