Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,642 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,651,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of LH stock opened at $225.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

