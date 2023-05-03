Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $803,000 Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.