Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,230 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $162.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.08 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading

