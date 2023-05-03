Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $780,000 in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

