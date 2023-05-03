Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 366.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $149.29 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

