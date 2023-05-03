Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $155,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.