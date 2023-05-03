McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,045,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after buying an additional 158,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $361.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.07. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

