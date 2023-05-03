Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

