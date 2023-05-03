Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases 284 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 717.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $407.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

