Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $784,000 Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,697 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tellurian worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 23.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,167,552 shares of company stock worth $24,491,453. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $698.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. Analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

