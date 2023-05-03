18,396 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of BHF opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

