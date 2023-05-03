Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $57,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $59,063,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $42,932,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,100 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTE opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

