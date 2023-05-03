Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $919,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crane by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Crane by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Crane Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Crane

Shares of CR stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Crane has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.