Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $919,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crane by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Crane by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.
Crane Stock Down 1.7 %
Insider Transactions at Crane
In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Crane
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.