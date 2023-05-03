1,777 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS PAVE opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

