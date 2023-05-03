14,644 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,644 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

