Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $44,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,705,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SONY opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

