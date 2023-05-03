1,615 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

About Unity Software



Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

